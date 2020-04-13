User Icon
Godafoss, Iceland by Nico Ruffato

This an incredible waterfall in the north of Iceland, it’s one of most iconic and spectacular place of this incredible land.
I was there several times during my trip because the weather was really unstable and I can’t find the right situation. The wind and the power of water wind and the force of the water prevented me from photographing and the splashes continuously wet the lens.

Finally I had a few minutes of quiet and the sun gave me his last farewell.

