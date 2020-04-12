User Icon
Godafoss, Iceland by Mauro Tronto

Waterfall Assignment


After six long hours of driving from the south of Iceland to the north, I arrive at the waterfall of the Gods, Godafoss, in the hope of good weather forecasts. I remember the long wait and my obsession with choosing the trigger point, waiting for an aurora. The moonlight that frames an evening that really seems to be spectacular, when suddenly, a lunar rainbow begins to dance in the center of the waterfall, making the moment unique and fantastic. Pure emotions for a magic that only nature can give.

