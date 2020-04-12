Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After six long hours of driving from the south of Iceland to the north, I arrive at the waterfall of the Gods, Godafoss, in the hope of good weather forecasts. I remember the long wait and my obsession with choosing the trigger point, waiting for an aurora. The moonlight that frames an evening that really seems to be spectacular, when suddenly, a lunar rainbow begins to dance in the center of the waterfall, making the moment unique and fantastic. Pure emotions for a magic that only nature can give.