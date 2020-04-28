Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Iceland is great for photographing waterfalls. Large or small the island is full of them. My favourite is Godafoss. Yes it is over photographed but justifiable. The great thing about this waterfall being it’s accessibility to the main ring road including parking and a café! The downside is because of this it can be busy with tourists. So either plan to get there early or late in the day. Depending on the time of year it can be photographed under the aurora, surrounded in snow and ice or set against an appealing sunrise or sunset.

On this particular occasion I visited in the late afternoon. The horseshoe shaped geology of this waterfall can be photographed from either the top or down at water level. I decided this time to opt for the low level plain of view. The conditions were quite good this time with some nice clouds and colour in the sky to compliment the rugged foreground rocks. A long exposure was my intention here so I used a 16 stop filter and adjusted the ISO to get the smooth look ensuring detail in the waterfall itself was preserved. The challenge of being close to the waterfall meant I had to keep wiping the lens between exposures and keeping a cloth over the lens right up until the last second before the shutter opened and of course keeping balance myself on the slippery rocks. Safety first is always a good idea. All in all I was quite pleased with the final result. Just some basic selected adjustments were made in post processing, on the black and white points, contrast and clarity.