I was driving back to my hometown of Denver, Colorado, after an epic, week-long camping, hiking, and photography trip through Utah. I decided to stop through Goblin Valley State Park, an area that I have been driving by for decades but had never formally visited. I loved the leading line of the road that just pulled my eye in and right up to a formation known as "Molly's Castle."