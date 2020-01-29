Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The gnarled trees of Patagonia are a case study in survival and resilience. They withstand all sorts of treacherous weather conditions including high winds that can go north of 100 miles/hr. This particular tree was perched high on a cliff and was under 10 ft. in height. Autumn colors were at their peak at this time. The only way to capture this tree's beautiful windswept shape was to lie flat on the ground. As the saying goes, "the wind does not break a tree that bends."