The day was cold, mid September, but little did I know what cold and wet really meant. I dressed in my waterproof, short booties, a pair of waterproof pants over some leggings and a water resistant jacket with a pair of gloves. I was prepared with a lens raincoat, but had not anticipated the moisture, sprays and ice that would accumulate on my camera, lens and myself. I walked into the cave, balancing myself between mud and rushing water, trying to be careful not to fall or lose any of my equipment. The lighting was not a photographer's dream.

The waterfall was very bright, but the cave very dark. The obvious problem would be to not blow out the highlights and to get enough shadow control so that the viewer would be able to distinguish the surrounding cave. I set up my tripod (not an easy task what with the slippery, deep mud and rushing water). I began to take some shots to see how much I could manage before I developed frostbite on my gloveless hand, as I have never been able to shoot viable images through the glove. After each shot taken, I had to stop, wipe the lens clear of the spray and refocus to take the next shot. There was no time to waste, as the conditions kept on getting more difficult. Some people started to come and stand right in front of my tripod. I could no longer use my fingers, as they were frozen. Time to wrap my camera inside my jacket and head on out. What an experience, but I am happy having accomplished my conquering of the weather and wet conditions to have this shot journaling my cave experience.