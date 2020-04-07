Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Gljúfrabúi is probably one of the most visited waterfalls in Iceland if you ask me. It sits right next to the famous Seljalandsfoss and even has a camping site right next to it. No wonders, as it's a charming little gem. Getting there can be quite challenging, as for the last few meters, you have to go on the slippery rocks of a knee-high stream. After that, you step inside into a dark well, full of haze and roar of the rushing water. Up above you, there's a small glimpse of the daylight coming down. The amount of noise is astonishing, and you get soaked to the last inch within a minute. And yet, you stand there in awe for nature and its power, unwilling to return to the world outside.

This composition is not very unique to this place, but it's one of the spots in Iceland for a hero shot like this. It's also one of the places where I can feel a connection to nature. Elements are brutal here - strong wind yanks my clothes, a roar fills my ears, and water soaks me within minutes. I walked out from there with my batteries fully charged and a smile, which didn't leave my face for hours.

I hope to spend more time there during my next trip. I also hope it will be less crowded than usual. As demanding as it is to shoot, it would be nice just to sit there for a while, and feel this connection again.