Picture Story

I was on a road trip to the Scottish Highlands with my daughter and took my drone to get shots of the Glenfinnan viaduct. When we arrived I saw this monument to commemorate the men who joined up with Bonnie Prince Charlie in the 1745 Jacobite rising. I took a few shots with my 'normal' camera before we went off for a long walk around the viaduct.

It was only after we came upon it again several hours later at the end of our walk that I realised just how spectacular it looked in the evening light with Loch Sheil in the background. I realised immediately that only the drone could capture the the tartan-clad soldier and the loch in the same shot.

One challenge with the drone is the wind, which is usually stronger up high than on the ground. This proved to be the case, so I set a high shutter speed to make sure the pictures were sharp. I played around with the exposure comp to try and balance the bright evening light with the monument to try and capture is exactly as I saw it, in semi-silhouette.

I was pleased with the result - and delighted I had enough drone battery left after my trek up the viaduct!