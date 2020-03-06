Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had been to this Lochan in Glencoe many times but this was the first time with these rich colours in late winter. It was a fine day with very little breeze but the water had a little movement so I used a long exposure to smooth it out a bit more. I was very surprised at how good the image turned out and the fact it was a little different from what I usually shoot.