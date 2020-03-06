User Icon
You are at:»»»Glencoe Lochan, Scotland by Kevin Carr
Reflections Assignment

Glencoe Lochan, Scotland by Kevin Carr

By on 0 Comments

Glencoe Lochan, Scotland by Kevin Carr
Views: 1,257


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had been to this Lochan in Glencoe many times but this was the first time with these rich colours in late winter. It was a fine day with very little breeze but the water had a little movement so I used a long exposure to smooth it out a bit more. I was very surprised at how good the image turned out and the fact it was a little different from what I usually shoot.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®