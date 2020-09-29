All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Glen Sligachan is a deep glacial valley on the Isle of Skye. It runs pretty much north to south, coast to coast, across a distance of approximately ten miles, splitting the Munros of the Red Cuillin to the east and the Black Cuillin to the west. A number of rivers run through the glen, including the River Sligachan, Allt Dearg Beag (the Little Red Burn) and this river, Allt Dearg Mor (the Big Red Burn), which all converge at the northern end.

After a day of typical Scottish weather, the cloud finally lifted enough to see the peaks of Sgurr Nan Gillean, lit by a subtle hint of evening light. I was wearing my wellies - useful on the boggy ground in the Glen Sligachan - so was able to stand in the river with my tripod. I composed the image so that the shape of the river mirrored the that of the mountain, while the line of cloud echoed the river bank. I used a polariser to reduce the sheen on the water and rocks and a 2-stop graduated filter to balance the exposure between the ground and the sky. I experimented with shutter speeds and found that 0.5 seconds provided just the right amount of blur while retaining some texture in the water.