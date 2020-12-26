All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My friend and I decided to get up early one morning, to take photographs of the sunrise over one of our local lakes. We got there with plenty of time to set up, but unfortunately because of the thick fog, we never did see the sun rise. We got back in the car to drive to another location, but pulled onto the side of the road as we could see the fog was lifting, leaving a delicate veil of white mist over the green fields. I love the way the tree is silhouetted against the misty light