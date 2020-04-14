Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The image was taken in Glen Lyon, a glen in the Perth and Kinross region of Scotland. Glen Lyon runs for approximately 25 miles from Loch Lyon in the West to the village of Fortingall in the east.

After a very difficult day of heavy rain and high winds and not a single image to show for our endeavours I spotted this waterfall from the roadside. Having eventually found a place to park up, the roads are very narrow in this area with limited parking, I set about trying to find an access which would take me over the nearby river which was running high and fast. Once found I was met with a sign saying Private Property however the we do have the benefits of the right to roam here in Scotland as long as you behave responsibly. Having crossed the river and and then several fields I was met with a series of boulders which had to be scaled to get in position. Having identified a composition I delicately balanced my trip across three boulders and proceeded to take a number of exposures in between the rain showers. This is the one I was most pleased with and I returned to my car with soggy feet but happy i had got something from a very challenging day. I suppose the pleasure was all the greater given the difficulties I faced.

The location is a waterfall on a tributary of the river Lyon a few miles from the village of Fortingall. There is an attractive packhorse bridge in front of the falls which can provides alternative compositions and makes for an interesting foreground. The location is recommended in Autumn, winter and Spring when there is sufficient water in the falls. However, be wary of the the higher roads in the area as some are not gritted in winter.