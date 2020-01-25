Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have been to Glencoe several times over the years. I am sure the sun does shine occasionally, or at least produces some dramatic light, but each of my visits has corresponded to a period of absolutely dreadful weather.

This had been a particularly ‘dreich’ day – heavy rain, at times sideways, with no respite. The majestic mountain views I had hoped for were thwarted by the low cloud and grey subdued lighting (no sunlight whatsoever), so I ventured down Glen Etive. The mini cascades along the River Etive and the pale coloured rock which has been beautifully sculpted by the fast-flowing water over the years offer more intimate scenes that were better suited to the conditions.

As I wandered along the river bank, I noticed the curve of the river leading to the indistinct shape of a mountain in the distance. I spent quite a long time there, captivated by how the shape of the mountain formed and then receded as the mist, fog and rain showers drifted by. I composed the image with the trees on either side of the river framing the mountain.

Light levels were low so a relatively slow shutter speed was required to balance the exposure and I raised the ISO to keep some texture in the water. I also used a small umbrella (a key photographic accessory on this visit) to shield my lens from the worst of the rain during the exposure and a 0.6ND graduated filter to retain the highlights in the mist.

All in all, it was a memorable (if rather soggy) trip to Glencoe and I came away with a number of images I was pleased with in spite of the difficult conditions.