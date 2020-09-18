All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Although I had originally planned to walk through the mountains of the Scottish Highlands, few days before my departure I found out that after getting back home I must undergo knee surgery. That is why I had to adjust my plans and take photos of locations close to the road.

I had intended to take photos of Etive Mor Falls but there were so many photographers that I felt a bit disappointed and had no interest to be one of many. I walked another 100 metres along the water stream and found this amazing place where I finally made my shot. There was no one around me. Taken through 10-stop ND filter and polarizing filter.