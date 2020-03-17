Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Travelling down to the famous Glen Etive road i had no expectations. However, I knew I would find stags along the way which is always a great shot especially with snow capped mountains we had on that morning. Upon arriving at the loch where the road ends I was greeted with stunning glass like reflections and snow capped mountains. When you get conditions like this, it is very easy to get carried away and snap everything but after wandering the shoreline for around 15 minutes, I finally settled with this composition.