Picture Story

After a beautiful, sunny day in the Scottish Highlands, a total change of weather came and the next day was cloudy and rainy. After a few hours of driving through a picturesque region in the north-west of Scotland, in the rain and among the dark gray clouds we reached one of the famous valleys, Glen Etive. Rain clouds rolled over us creating a beautiful spectacle. With an umbrella in my hand, I made a frame that perfectly depicts the Scottish aura and landscape. Contrary to appearances, dark colors quite well synchronize with the autumn landscape and mountains.