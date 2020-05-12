User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Glen Canyon NRA, Nipple Bench, Utah, USA by Bernhard Michaelis

Glen Canyon NRA, Nipple Bench, Utah, USA by Bernhard Michaelis
It had been over 35 years since I last visited the Nipple Bench at Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument near Lake Powell, Glen Canyon Area, Utah, USA. Although I had crossed the Southwest desert in all directions in the meantime, I did remember the area as something special, making you feel like being on planet Mars. I always had wanted to return. Along the prominent cliffs of Nipple Bench in southern Utah, lay harsh and arid badlands, almost devoid of vegetation. Yet in spring the brightly colored Plains Pricklypear cactus, adapted to this hot and dry climate, is blooming, dotting the area with colorful accents. Seeing these cacti in full bloom, was an added reward for revisiting the area.

LPM Special Offer

