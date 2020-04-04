Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a windy and rainy autumn day in the Scottish Highlands, when we started a tour around Loch Affric. Unfortunately, the bad weather conditions forced us to turn back after an hour. Yet when we crossed this little unnamed creek, the diverse cascades caught my attention. It was possible to set up a tripod and protect the camera equipment aptly. I only had to wait a while for some windless seconds to take this image. It is one of the only two photographs from this day that I could take successfully.