Glacier NP, USA by Mary Henry

I keep coming back to this moody photograph. This is after a lighting caused fire in Glacier NP, and is such a striking reminder that our beautiful forests need their own rejuvenation. This park is over 1 million acres, and was established in 1910. It was reported that there have been fires in this national park almost every year. That said, with forestry and wildfire management, there are plenty of opportunities to view the gorgeous forests, glaciers, rivers, and lakes in this area. This photo was taken from an area just off the Going to the Sun Road, which soon opened up to untouched meadows, and woodland. Even the various routes to get to this NP include fantastic landscape and wildlife viewing opportunities, making the trip to this region of northern Montana well worth it.

