User Icon
You are at:»»»Glacier NP, Montana, USA by Helder Silva
Waterfall Assignment

Glacier NP, Montana, USA by Helder Silva

By on 0 Comments

Glacier NP, Montana, USA by Helder Silva
Views: 1,364


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On this morning, the sky was very clear with no sign of clouds whatsoever. I was hoping for some cloud formations but… oh well, sometimes Mother Nature does her own thing, right? The cool thing was that I was at this amazing waterfall... such a cool view with the flowing water and the banks around it.

Instead of capturing the entire landscape and sky, I focused on a part of the waterfall. I slowed down my shutter speed just enough to make sure I could capture some details of the water, and then I waited for the first light of the day to appear and shine down on the top of the waterfall. I really like how this photo turned out! It perfectly captures my memory of the moment, and I feel like the water guides your eye across the photo in the same way it did to me in real life.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®