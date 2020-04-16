Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On this morning, the sky was very clear with no sign of clouds whatsoever. I was hoping for some cloud formations but… oh well, sometimes Mother Nature does her own thing, right? The cool thing was that I was at this amazing waterfall... such a cool view with the flowing water and the banks around it.

Instead of capturing the entire landscape and sky, I focused on a part of the waterfall. I slowed down my shutter speed just enough to make sure I could capture some details of the water, and then I waited for the first light of the day to appear and shine down on the top of the waterfall. I really like how this photo turned out! It perfectly captures my memory of the moment, and I feel like the water guides your eye across the photo in the same way it did to me in real life.