Picture Story

Glacier National Park in western Montana is a dream location for landscape photographers who love mountains, waterfalls. lakes and wildflowers. One of the easiest but most rewarding hikes is the two mile (3.3 km) hike from the Logan Visitor Center to the view of Hidden Lake and Bearhat Mountain. While only a 500 ft/ 150 m rise, early in the season the trail is snow covered. By early August it is snow free, and the surrounding meadows are covered in wildflowers.

On this trip, we had to stop at the overlook because rangers had blocked the trail down to the lake due to grizzly bear activity. At Glacier, I always carry bear spray. On the hike up, a squall came over us, and I began to wonder if the hike had been a mistake, but it ended just as we reached our destination. We were then treated to a classic post-storm sunset with an ever changing sky over the scene.

Surprisingly only one other photographer and his father were with us for this experience. Like us, they had driven cross country from the East Coast. But while we had driven first to Banff and Jasper national parks in Alberta, Canada, they had gone all the way to the Oregon coast.

This image is a manual blend of two exposures to balance the sky and the land/lake in the shadow of the mountain.