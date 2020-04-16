User Icon
You are at:»»»Glacier National Park, USA by Richard Waas

Glacier National Park, USA by Richard Waas

Views: 1,131
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My family and I were hiking through Glacier National Park and came upon this beautiful cascading waterfall. I set up the tripod and took several images from different points of view in order to show the nice cascading leading lines. The waterfall had this beautiful aqua color to compliment the earthy tones of the rock gorge. We continued to hike up the gorge and I was able to capture many more images. The weather was magnificent and would highly recommend spending time along this trail.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®