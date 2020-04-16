Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My family and I were hiking through Glacier National Park and came upon this beautiful cascading waterfall. I set up the tripod and took several images from different points of view in order to show the nice cascading leading lines. The waterfall had this beautiful aqua color to compliment the earthy tones of the rock gorge. We continued to hike up the gorge and I was able to capture many more images. The weather was magnificent and would highly recommend spending time along this trail.