Just a few days after my first and life changing visit to Glacier National park, a massive fire broke out, that continued for almost a month, containment efforts had not stopped but it continued to burn. Life always finds a way though, and I know that it’s part of the circle of life, but it still hurts to see such a stunning place burn. Not too unlike the fire that ravaged 40,000 acres of pristine, lush landscape around the Columbia River Gorge a year prior, although arson was the cause.