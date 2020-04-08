Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken in July during a trip my wife and made to Glacier National Park, Montana. It was our first trip to Glacier and I have to say that it was the most beautiful place we had ever visited thus far.

I took this image of Virginia Falls very quickly and in a state of paranoia. It was mid afternoon as we started our hike along St. Mary’s Trail. I wanted to hike this particular trail to photograph the upper portion of Virginia Falls. And I wanted to get there near Sunset. A mile or so into the trail just strolling peacefully along and enjoying the views, I noticed a furry golden colored head coming over a ridge about a thousand feet ahead of us. It was a Grizzly Bear headed right for us! Our first Bear encounter ever. We were a little unnerved, but managed to back away slowly and head in the opposite direction. A little while later and some distance from our encounter I wanted to stop to take another picture. I thought we were safely away from the Bear, but as I was setting up my wife yelped because she noticed the Bear again heading in our direction. After that encounter, we left the trail and drove to the other entrance many miles away. Starting from this end of the Trail, we did manage to get to the upper part of Virginia Falls for a quick photograph, but not without the thought that around every corner or behind every tree lurked a Bear.