Picture Story

Kayaking in glacier-calving fjords is an adventure. With each piece of ice calving down from the glacier, waves run straight up to the small sea kayak. Depending on its size it is challenging to cope with them. However, sometime one is able to glance out beautiful old ice shimmering in a variety of turquoise blue colour tones. This was one of the most beautiful pieces of ice I have ever seen. The outcome is slightly cropped to a 3:1 panoramic image format.