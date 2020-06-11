User Icon
Glacier Bay NP, Alaska, USA by Stephen Weaver

Glacier Bay NP, Alaska, USA by Stephen Weaver
This photograph is of fabulous layers of mist and clouds clearing over the coastal forest and an unnamed mountain peak on a rainy morning in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska. It was captured from a boat owned by my wife's sister on a trip that I and my wife were on in late June 2014.

We were anchored for the night in Sandy Cove in the park and awoke to gentle rain and dense clouds which is common at this time of the year in Glacier Bay. As we were getting ready to get underway the rain started to stop and the clouds lifted revealing the beautiful bands of mist swirling and rising among the conifer forest and the mountain peak in the background.

I made a number of compositions standing near the bow of the ship and with the moody and muted light and color, I envisioned this as a black and white image. I used Nik Silver Efex Pro on the D800 RAW file in Photoshop to make the final B&W image . To me it truly illustrates the essence and mood of the coastal forest and mountains of this part of Alaska.

