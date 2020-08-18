User Icon
You are at:»»Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, USA by Robert Betka
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, USA by Robert Betka

By on 0 Comments

Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, USA by Robert Betka
Views: 495

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Glacier Bay National Park is a photographer's dream, with wildlife, mountains, glaciers, and many bays. This photo was taken near the only lodge in the park at Bartlett Cove on an overcast morning producing soft light. At low tide, many of the algae, stones, shellfish, and other inhabitants of the bay are exposed and offer some interesting compositions for abstracts. This kelp formation caught my eye with its interesting pattern and texture. This image was one of several of my favorite compositions from the hour I spent exploring and experimenting.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®