Waterfall Assignment

Gjain, Iceland by Cameron Williams

By Cameron Williams

Gjain, Iceland by Cameron Williams
Views: 428


I was seemingly in the middle of nowhere, being bounced around as my wife and I drove down the rough, rocky road in the Icelandic countryside. After what seemed like an eternity, we managed to reach our destination, the small valley of Gjáin. As we looked down into the valley filled with waterfalls and volcanic rock I was immediately drawn to this section towards the end, I almost couldn't even see it. Nestled between two high arching rocks were these small series of waterfalls, surrounded by vibrant green moss. I let the water shape the composition and lead the eye.

