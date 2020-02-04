Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this image at Girdleness near the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour in NE Scotland. It is a popular location at any time of year and even more so for sunrises. If you are lucky, you can have the local pod of Dolphins for company.

I checked the weather forecast the previous evening and it mentioned that there was to be light cloud cover and low temperatures. I drove from the opposite side of the city quite early to beat the early morning commuters. It was a bitterly cold January morning when I arrived at the location just before sunrise which gave me plenty time to find a nice composition.

The main setback when taking the image was with the many gulls flying around which left streaks in the sky due to the 2.5s exposure time.