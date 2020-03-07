Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When I lived in the little town of Gig Harbor, Washington, I loved to wake up long before work, and head down to the harbor. The mornings there were gorgeous...just imagine the mist rising from the water just before sunrise, the sound of the gulls and cormorants, the water calmly lapping at the shore, am occasional sea lion bark. Once the sun would rise, the water would remain calm for just a few more minutes. In those quiet moments, I could find the most beautiful reflections! This rowboat was tied to the public dock for months. I have no idea who it belonged to (I’m not sure anyone did), but I was sad when it was gone.