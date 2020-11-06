User Icon
You are at:»»»Gifford Pinchot NF, Washington, USA by Daniel Gomez

Gifford Pinchot NF, Washington, USA by Daniel Gomez

Views: 1,154
Autumn Visions

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have always been inspired by great photographers that take incredible images of complicated forest scenes such as Nick Page. I have always struggled in the past to take a photo that I enjoyed of a forest. Harsh and ever-changing light, chaotic ground covering, and broken limbs are just a few of the problems I have encountered.

After talking to a fellow photographer and finding we had the same issue, we decided to tackle it head on and challenge ourselves to find intriguing compositions within the lush Gifford Pinchot National Forest. We had found this beautiful stretch of fall color along a creek in the National Forest where I discovered this scene. The arching tree limb in the foreground and background really caught my eye and I gravitated towards the remaining leaves left on its mossy covered branch. I set up my composition and waited a few moments for the sun to make the strongest starburst possible and began to fire away a 6-image focus stack which I rendered in Zerene Stacker.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®