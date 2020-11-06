All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have always been inspired by great photographers that take incredible images of complicated forest scenes such as Nick Page. I have always struggled in the past to take a photo that I enjoyed of a forest. Harsh and ever-changing light, chaotic ground covering, and broken limbs are just a few of the problems I have encountered.

After talking to a fellow photographer and finding we had the same issue, we decided to tackle it head on and challenge ourselves to find intriguing compositions within the lush Gifford Pinchot National Forest. We had found this beautiful stretch of fall color along a creek in the National Forest where I discovered this scene. The arching tree limb in the foreground and background really caught my eye and I gravitated towards the remaining leaves left on its mossy covered branch. I set up my composition and waited a few moments for the sun to make the strongest starburst possible and began to fire away a 6-image focus stack which I rendered in Zerene Stacker.