Picture Story

This was taken last autumn on my first visit to Iceland. I stayed overnight close to the geothermal area at Geysir so that I could do some night photography there in the evening and also return for dawn the following morning. I was lucky as it was the only clear sky morning of my 11 day trip. To my amazement, apart from one other couple, I had the entire place to myself. The light was wonderful and I got several excellent shots of the eruptions of the Strokkur geysir both before and after sunrise. I tried placing Strokkur directly between the camera and the rising sun. As the sun rose a little higher above the horizon I noticed a crown of scattered rays of sunshine that was being reflected off pools of water in the geysir, lighting up the steam with an orange glow. It looked like a picture of hell.