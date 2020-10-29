User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Gerrardstown, West Virginia, USA by Vicky Stephens

Gerrardstown, West Virginia, USA by Vicky Stephens
Picture Story

I was trying out my new 90mm macro lens in the backyard by focusing on the moss growing all over a long-ago fallen tree.

Pushing the lens past the minimum focusing distance was my goal but I wasn't, understandably, having much luck. But persistence is sometimes a virtue.

After about thirty minutes of effort, I noticed the sun star reflecting off the dewdrop so I held my breath and tried once again and nailed it.

I'm still in love with that lens.

