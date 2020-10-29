All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was trying out my new 90mm macro lens in the backyard by focusing on the moss growing all over a long-ago fallen tree.

Pushing the lens past the minimum focusing distance was my goal but I wasn't, understandably, having much luck. But persistence is sometimes a virtue.

After about thirty minutes of effort, I noticed the sun star reflecting off the dewdrop so I held my breath and tried once again and nailed it.

I'm still in love with that lens.