Picture Story

Lake Geroldsee in the Alps of Bavaria is a fantastic place to shoot the Karwendel Mountains combined with a beautiful lake. I went there in summer and even if the spot seemed to be very popular, I really wanted to shoot there – preferably from different angles than the photos I have seen before. To capture the moody morning light I got up early on two sunny days and walked a distance around 5 kilometres from my accommodation to the lake. When I arrived I was all alone, luckily for hours. I was very stunned by the different faces of the scenery created by the mist.

On that morning I preferred to use my 50 mm fixed focal length to make it visble how the mist was moving over the lake. The other great effect of that lens is that it makes lake Geroldsee looking much bigger than it actually is. The photos I captured looked very multi faceted to me but something was missing. There was no interesting foreground around me so I dropped a few stones into the water until I had that special eye catcher. In the background you can see the pine forest that surrounds the lake and the Karwendel Mountains. I really love how the lower mountains in the foreground are casting shadows. Behind the mountains is the border to Austria. The other direction behind me offers a wonderful view to the mountain Zugspitze which is the highest mountain in Germany.

Geroldsee is not the only lake with beautiful mountain views in this area. There are a few more you can reach by incredible scenic walks.