Geierlay Suspension Bridge, Moersfeld, Germany by Andre Abtmeyer

Picture Story

I really love fog! But in my area there is only a little to no chance for foggy days. This suspension bridge is a good 2,5h drive from my home, but when checking the weather forecast it was very promising for some fog. So I decided to give it a try. And the conditions were perfect. The valley and the bridge are coverd with thick fog all day. I only had a small gap from maybe 5-10 minutes with less fog when the sun started rising. But that was it. This shot was before sunrise. I loved ith that the end ofm the bridge was not visible.