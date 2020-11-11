User Icon
Autumn Visions

Gehrenberg, Markdorf, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany by Judith Kuhn

By on 0 Comments

Views: 876

Picture Story

On Sunday morning it was foggy - as is so often the case in the area around Lake Constance in southern Germany. I looked for the upper fog line to photograph the sunrise over the fog in the Linzgau region on the northern shore of Lake Constance. Fortunately, I found this limit on the Gehrenberg near Markdorf. Of course it was planned to take some atmospheric fog pictures, but when I saw the incredible autumn colors of the forest while flying over the fog, the fog was forgotten.

LPM Special Offer

