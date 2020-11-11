All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On Sunday morning it was foggy - as is so often the case in the area around Lake Constance in southern Germany. I looked for the upper fog line to photograph the sunrise over the fog in the Linzgau region on the northern shore of Lake Constance. Fortunately, I found this limit on the Gehrenberg near Markdorf. Of course it was planned to take some atmospheric fog pictures, but when I saw the incredible autumn colors of the forest while flying over the fog, the fog was forgotten.