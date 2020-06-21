All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Faroe Islands is known for its ever-changing weather. This image, the Gasadalur, is the iconic landmark of Faroe Islands. I was here in the July, which is the summer month and fog is common at this period of time. It was difficult to get to the shore, and the terrain is very difficult to walk around, but composition opportunity is unlimited. I spent some time to search for unique composition, and we were treated with the beautiful lights and the fog that was covering the mountain.