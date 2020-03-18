Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photograph was taken during an 18-km round-trip hike to Garibaldi Lake in Garibaldi Provincial Park. The hike was phenomenal with endless vistas of mountains, volcanoes, and lakes. I camped out at Garibaldi Lake for a few days, and the light transitions were incredible. Over my stay, I watched the lake transform colors in an entirely surreal manner. I would definitely recommend visiting Garibaldi Lake to hiking enthusiasts, as the altitude gain is pretty serious. Ideally, one should visit during the summer because the trail is buried under snow throughout winter.