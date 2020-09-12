Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, USA by Daniel Forster

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A record setting early summer snowstorm blew into Colorado Springs in September of 2020. We typically do not see snow here until November, and only sometimes the first snowfall will be on Halloween. For this storm, the temperature dropped from a very warm 92 degrees down to a low 31 degrees overnight. With this kind of temperature drop, the snow will typically stick to leaves and rocks, and pile up in the pine trees. So, I was looking forward to the effects of the drastic temperature drop and heavy snowfall. I decided to make a trip over to the Garden of the Gods Park to enjoy the beautiful scenery. I went to one of my favorite views of the park. You can see most of the major rock formations from the Mesa Overlook. And typically, you can see Pikes Peak behind the park, but on this day the fog was too heavy to see it. The fog provided a nice backdrop for the red rocks to stand out among the landscape. I looked around for a good foreground and decided on some oak leaves that where the snow had piled up.