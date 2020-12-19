All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Living on a Southern Gulf Island in the Salish Sea here in British Columbia, I am very fortunate to be able to enjoy one of the mildest climates in Canada. And so, rain or shine (or even when it snows), I’m usually out taking photos, either right outside my door or further afield in one of the many striking settings for landscape photography on the island.

Autumn is one of my favourite times of year to wake up as early as possible to catch the mood of the island which shifts so subtly as the sun rises and as the ever-changing mist seems to transport me into different worlds as I follow its lead. And one morning this past October, as I chased the mist rolling over the hills and through the trees, I stopped in our central village, Ganges, just before dawn, to see if the pair of cormorants I’d gotten to know were fishing in the harbour by the dock. Instead, I was greeted by one of my Great Blue Heron friends standing by a seaplane, plunging his dagger bill into waters which were like glass.

At that time, I was using my zoom lens exclusively as I could barely lift my telephoto lens. So, I kept turning around to photograph the landscape unfolding behind me where time seemed to stand still as the mist and water became one. There was such a contrast between watching my heron and then, gazing at our island’s beloved tugboat, “Seahorse” and the sailboats whose reflections all looked as real as their solid counterparts while Prevost Island almost seemed to vanish in the distance. And though this scene was really astonishing to witness, it also evoked such a feeling of pure tranquility — enhanced by that quintessentially smooth background.