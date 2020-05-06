User Icon
Gallants Bower, Dartmouth, England by Chester Wallace

Gallants Bower, Dartmouth, England by Chester Wallace
After taking some cliff-top shots as part of my daily escape (for exercise) from self isolation, I returned home via some well-known bluebell woods to get some images before the display was past its best. I needn't have worried as the flowers beneath the freshly leaved trees were at their prime. After a rather dull morning the sun was attempting to burn through the low cloud/mist and, although it was weak, it succeeded in penetrating the trees enough to illuminate patches of leaves and flowers. The relatively poor light meant a bit of a juggle between aperture, ISO and shutter speed and it was the latter which was a bit of a gamble as the shot was hand held - but it seems to have worked.

The freshness of the colours at this time of year always give me a sense of optimism which we surely need at present. At least I am fortunate enough to have beautiful surroundings on my doorstep!

