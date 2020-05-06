Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After taking some cliff-top shots as part of my daily escape (for exercise) from self isolation, I returned home via some well-known bluebell woods to get some images before the display was past its best. I needn't have worried as the flowers beneath the freshly leaved trees were at their prime. After a rather dull morning the sun was attempting to burn through the low cloud/mist and, although it was weak, it succeeded in penetrating the trees enough to illuminate patches of leaves and flowers. The relatively poor light meant a bit of a juggle between aperture, ISO and shutter speed and it was the latter which was a bit of a gamble as the shot was hand held - but it seems to have worked.

The freshness of the colours at this time of year always give me a sense of optimism which we surely need at present. At least I am fortunate enough to have beautiful surroundings on my doorstep!