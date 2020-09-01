Full Frame • The Lizard, Cornwall, England by Simon Betteridge

The Photographer

Having sold my software company a few years back, I am now fortunate enough to follow my dreams and passion for landscape photography, both within the UK and around the world with the aim to hang that special picture on the wall Simon Betteridge

The Story

Ever since meeting my partner, we have been visiting the southern part of Cornwall for our family holidays, mainly due to her family living there. The Lizard is Britain's most southerly point, somewhere I had never previously ventured all the way down to. I couldn't believe how stunning this part of the coastline is, miles of well-kept paths with breathtaking scenery to stop you in your tracks – this was somewhere I needed to photograph, I was spoilt for choice!

As we had our daily walks along the coastal path, I would always be on the lookout for compositional possibilities, taking pictures on my phone and reviewing later, ready to revisit with my camera gear during the more favourable golden hours of the day.

On this particular evening I couldn't decide which part of the coastline to photograph. I wanted to have the lighthouse ...