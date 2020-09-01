User Icon
You are at:»»»Full Frame • The Lizard, Cornwall, England by Simon Betteridge
Full Frame

Full Frame • The Lizard, Cornwall, England by Simon Betteridge

By on 0 Comments

Full Frame • The Lizard, Cornwall, England by Simon Betteridge
Views: 1,172

Full Frame • Upload Your Picture

The Photographer

Having sold my software company a few years back, I am now fortunate enough to follow my dreams and passion for landscape photography, both within the UK and around the world with the aim to hang that special picture on the wall
Simon Betteridge

The Story

Ever since meeting my partner, we have been visiting the southern part of Cornwall for our family holidays, mainly due to her family living there. The Lizard is Britain's most southerly point, somewhere I had never previously ventured all the way down to. I couldn't believe how stunning this part of the coastline is, miles of well-kept paths with breathtaking scenery to stop you in your tracks – this was somewhere I needed to photograph, I was spoilt for choice!

As we had our daily walks along the coastal path, I would always be on the lookout for compositional possibilities, taking pictures on my phone and reviewing later, ready to revisit with my camera gear during the more favourable golden hours of the day.

On this particular evening I couldn't decide which part of the coastline to photograph. I wanted to have the lighthouse ...

Read the whole story and view the rest of the features in the Full Frame series inside issue 115 of the magazine.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®