In my younger years I experimented with various photographic subjects in nature like animals and plants, but my real interest was landscapes. Sometimes I also looked for abstract images. I always found nature very fascinating Peter Poppe

This picture was made in 2016 during a guided tour to Sandwich Harbour in Namibia, a place where the ocean meets the desert.

This place can only be visited with a guide and a very sturdy 4x4 vehicle. At low tide you can drive on the narrow strip of beach. At high tide, however, the narrow strip is flooded by the tide and you have to move further into the high dunes to be safe.

In the middle of these majestic dunes you can see ...