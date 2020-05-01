User Icon
Full Frame • Sandwich Harbour, Namibia

Full Frame • Sandwich Harbour, Namibia
In my younger years I experimented with various photographic subjects in nature like animals and plants, but my real interest was landscapes. Sometimes I also looked for abstract images. I always found nature very fascinating
Peter Poppe

This picture was made in 2016 during a guided tour to Sandwich Harbour in Namibia, a place where the ocean meets the desert.

This place can only be visited with a guide and a very sturdy 4x4 vehicle. At low tide you can drive on the narrow strip of beach. At high tide, however, the narrow strip is flooded by the tide and you have to move further into the high dunes to be safe.

In the middle of these majestic dunes you can see ...

Read the whole story and view the rest of the features in the Full Frame series inside issue 111 of the magazine.

LPM Special Offer

