Full Frame • Portland Head, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, USA

I am an avid amateur photographer with a main interest in landscape photography. I have photographed most of the national parks in the US and Canada as well as many places in Europe. I also like urban landscapes, architecture and general travel photography
This lighthouse is on the grounds of Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth. During the day the lighthouse and park are swamped by busses of tourists as well as locals enjoying the trails and ball fields. Luckily, by sunset the crowds are mostly gone. Until recently, one had to clamber over a chain link fence to get to the rocks that offer the classic view. The old fence has been replaced by a modern pole and cable fence with a gate! Much appreciated by those of us of a certain age. However, the view from the north side of the lighthouse is also nice and is only a short walk away.

