The Photographer

Having sold my software company a few years back, I am now fortunate enough to follow my dreams and passion for landscape photography, both within the UK and around the world with the aim to hang that special picture on the wall James Grant

The Story

I spent a rare week on the Isle of Skye in Scotland with beautiful, warm and sunny weather. Making the most of the weather, early starts were the order of most days. A walk up to the Old Man of Storr’s viewing platform is at least one hour walk, so a 03:30 alarm was required.

It was less of an effort seeing promising conditions on the way up. Clouds started to roll in but then the sky quickly cleared again. When we arrived at the top, we were very thankful to have the popular platform to ourselves, except for a couple of eager tourists who were there just to take in the view – what a bonus for us.

The distant clouds were taking on hues of pink with the moon just above the Black Cuillin hills, some of the finest mountains in the UK. It was a real change to ...