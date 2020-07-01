I have been photographing the landscape for over 40 years and my photography has appeared in numerous international exhibitions. I am a photographic award winner at both national and international level and have a Masters Distinction from the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain Brian Clark

My favourite conditions for landscape photography are during the winter months when there is a generous layer of snow, which has the wonderful ability of covering so much extraneous detail and helps to accentuate the main focal points in the frame.

Living in Scotland, I have the opportunity to take advantage of the wintry weather when it happens, but snow does seem to be less frequent these days. As a result, I have in recent years travelled to places where the snowfall is more reliable. In January ...