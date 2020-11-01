User Icon
Full Frame • Lake Powell, Utah, USA by Randall Hodges

Full Frame • Lake Powell, Utah, USA by Randall Hodges
I have been capturing Images of the west as a full time professional photographer for over 18 years. My work has been published all over the world. I own the Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery in Edmonds WA, and the Images of the West Gallery in Cannon Beach, OR.
After a 50 mile dirt road drive, it was time to lift my 65 pound backpack on my back and start the cross desert hike carrying all of my water for an overnight stay at Lake Powell. I had been wanting to do this hike for such a long time and finally the timing and weather lined up to attempt it.

I do a lot of backpacking, but carrying all of your water in the desert for an overnight stay, definitely took it to a new level. The hike was going pretty well while hiking in the sage, trying to route find and following landmarks along the way. But then it was time to hike over slick rock, which was very disorienting. Up and down slick rock losing and gaining elevation started to ...

Read the whole story and view the rest of the features in the Full Frame series inside issue 117 of the magazine.

