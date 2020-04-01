I am an Australian Photographer living in Colorado USA. The light on the landscape is what drives my soul and I love sitting, watching and waiting for that magic moment when the light is perfect and all the world is suddenly in balance Deb Cochrane

Antelope Canyon in Arizona is one of the most soul satisfying places I have ever experienced. The peaceful grounding energy of this place made me want to never leave. This is one of the many slot canyons in this area. The walls of the canyon are so close together that it feels like you are in a cave. Over thousands of years water and wind have carved out these canyons into an amazing swirl of curves and peaks.

At midday the sun can penetrate into the canyon lighting up the walls and producing ...