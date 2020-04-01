User Icon
You are at:»»»Full Frame • Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA
Full Frame

Full Frame • Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA

By on 0 Comments

Full Frame • Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA
Views: 1,316

I am an Australian Photographer living in Colorado USA. The light on the landscape is what drives my soul and I love sitting, watching and waiting for that magic moment when the light is perfect and all the world is suddenly in balance
Deb Cochrane

Antelope Canyon in Arizona is one of the most soul satisfying places I have ever experienced. The peaceful grounding energy of this place made me want to never leave. This is one of the many slot canyons in this area. The walls of the canyon are so close together that it feels like you are in a cave. Over thousands of years water and wind have carved out these canyons into an amazing swirl of curves and peaks.

At midday the sun can penetrate into the canyon lighting up the walls and producing ...

Read the whole story and view the rest of the features in the Full Frame series inside issue 110 of the magazine.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®