I started learning photography in 2017 and quickly fell in love with it. Landscapes, flowers, vintage items, architecture are all things I enjoy capturing. In 2018 I was given the gift of a macro lens and my photography worldview changed. I still love photographing the same things, but now close up and personal.

An absolutely lovely image. All of the colors compliment each other nicely, and the selective focus adds such a beautiful depth to this image. I very much appreciate the soft webbing between the front four petals. The position of the flower to the camera provides us with an 'eye to eye' approach of the flower and its general shape. This is very nicely composed and executed. The only small suggestion I would have is to tone down the highlights ever so slightly along the top. Finally, it must be mentioned that choosing a strong, center composition with such a delicate and dainty flower is a beautiful juxtaposition. This image is very nicely composed and crafted.