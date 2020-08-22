Fuenlabrada, Madrid, Spain by Juan Lopez Ruiz

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Spectacular rainbow at sunset in the lavender fields of Brihuega. The sky was spectacular but the conditions to take the picture were not easy at all, it was very windy and rainy and all the air and water were coming in the direction of the rainbow which forced me to be continuously cleaning the drops of the lens, In fact, I threw the picture away because apart from using a quick exposure to avoid water drops, I needed to freeze the lavender, which moved a lot because of the wind, and I didn't need a tripod. I ended up soaking wet after two hours in the rain, enjoying the lavender and the sky.